Gjógv by mubbur
Gjógv

A trip to the village of Gjógv today, about an hour from where I live, a nice place to visit
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Beautiful to see… lovely to walk there…
July 19th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful wind-sculpted coastline- the pop of orange on the hiker's back pack is a great addition to a beautiful view.
July 19th, 2025  
