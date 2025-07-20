Previous
July foggy 😊 by mubbur
July foggy 😊

Yes, it's still very foggy and hot here, but we're used to that in July here.🥲😊
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~ ace
This is so lovely, Oli!
July 20th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice
July 20th, 2025  
