The old town by mubbur
Photo 933

The old town

A little walk with Teddy in the old town, now Pablo is home again, so it's easier to go into town with just a doggie 🤣😊
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Good captures
July 21st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Ah, such a peaceful place. So lovely to see Teddy
July 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely walk
July 21st, 2025  
