Fogy day🥲 by mubbur
Fogy day🥲

Yes, the fog was here again, almost needed a GPS to find my way back home with Teddy in Hoyví 🤣😎🤣
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Óli Lindenskov from Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands
