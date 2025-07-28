Ólavsøka

Ólavsøka is a cultural and sports festival with boat races, football matches and other events. The 28 July, which is the day where the finals of the rowing competitions take place, is half working day for the members of some of the labour unions while Saint Olaf's Day (Ólavsøkudagur) on 29 July is full holiday for members of most of the unions.[2][3]

The literal meaning is "Olaf's vigil" (vigilia sancti Olavi in Latin), from Saint Olaf's death at the Battle of Stiklestad in 1030 (see Olsok). Vøka comes from Old Norse Vaka, which was a religious celebration that always lasted for two days. Like several other Faroese holidays, the vøka begins the evening before, so Ólavsøka always starts on 28 July with an opening ceremony. Some events start even before that; there has been a Ólavsøka Concert held on 27 July for several years.

Ólavsøka is the day of the year when many Faroese crowd into the capital Tórshavn. There are held the national rowing competition finals, which is one of the highlights in Faroese sports. In addition, there are art exhibitions, folk music, and Faroese chain dancing. The chain dance is for everyone; normally it is held in Sjónleikarhúsið, which is a theatre in Tórshavn.