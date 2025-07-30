Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, it's everyday life here again and all the guests have gone home again, just now a tourist ship came in here, good thing it wasn't here yesterday, there wouldn't have been room for all the tourists here too 🤣🤣
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I've been seeing so many pictures of cruise ships that are the size of New York City that this one looks small! Although I'm sure it's not. Lovely lighthouse and good collage depicting the difference between the days.
July 30th, 2025  
