Torshavn harboure by mubbur
Torshavn harboure

Yes, there were new tourists here today, a slightly larger ship than yesterday, and the last photos of the month, thank you all for your nice and kind comments on my photos, it warms my old heart❤️😊
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice images. I have to say, those cruise ships look monstrous in some harbors. How long do the tourists from the ships stay?
July 31st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@mccarth1
Thanks yes some are big😊they stay ca 6-10 hours😊
July 31st, 2025  
