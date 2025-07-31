Sign up
Previous
Photo 943
Torshavn harboure
Yes, there were new tourists here today, a slightly larger ship than yesterday, and the last photos of the month, thank you all for your nice and kind comments on my photos, it warms my old heart❤️😊
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice images. I have to say, those cruise ships look monstrous in some harbors. How long do the tourists from the ships stay?
July 31st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@mccarth1
Thanks yes some are big😊they stay ca 6-10 hours😊
July 31st, 2025
