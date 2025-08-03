Previous
2 Years🇫🇴🎂 by mubbur
2 Years🇫🇴🎂

Yes, today our granddaughter Sofía turned 2 years old, and it was to be celebrated with cakes and good food, a lovely day🇫🇴❤️🎂🇫🇴
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- 2 years old already! Happy Birthday Sofia- may the year ahead be as wonderful as your beautiful smile!
August 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photos… gorgeous Sofia… happy birthday 🎈
Wonderful collage… delicious cakes yummy 😋
August 3rd, 2025  
Mark
Happy birthday. Wonderful celebration.
August 3rd, 2025  
Fisher Family
Happy Birthday to Sofia! Some lovely photos of the celebration.

Ian
August 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Happy birthday Sophia
August 3rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous fun captures. I love the minecgrand piano!
August 3rd, 2025  
