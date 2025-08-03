Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 946
2 Years🇫🇴🎂
Yes, today our granddaughter Sofía turned 2 years old, and it was to be celebrated with cakes and good food, a lovely day🇫🇴❤️🎂🇫🇴
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
946
photos
77
followers
80
following
259% complete
View this month »
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- 2 years old already! Happy Birthday Sofia- may the year ahead be as wonderful as your beautiful smile!
August 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photos… gorgeous Sofia… happy birthday 🎈
Wonderful collage… delicious cakes yummy 😋
August 3rd, 2025
Mark
Happy birthday. Wonderful celebration.
August 3rd, 2025
Fisher Family
Happy Birthday to Sofia! Some lovely photos of the celebration.
Ian
August 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy birthday Sophia
August 3rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous fun captures. I love the minecgrand piano!
August 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Wonderful collage… delicious cakes yummy 😋
Ian