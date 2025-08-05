Previous
Klaksvík by mubbur
Klaksvík

When you come out of the underwater tunnel to Klaksvík, you come to a roundabout where there is a mega large fish hook, it symbolizes the city, with their many longline boats that are here, very fun to see and well made
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

