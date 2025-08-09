Sign up
Photo 951
Klaksvík, festival
Yes, there was a lot of rain again today, had to take the barbecue inside, but later in the evening the weather became the best, so a nice end to the festival, so it's the big day tomorrow and back home, just hope it's dry so the tent is dry👍😊
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dorothy
ace
I think the Faroe Islands have marvellous things going on every weekend!
August 10th, 2025
