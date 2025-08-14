Sign up
Photo 957
Hoyvík
Yes, I've had a visit from the grandchildren. Heini and Sofía, and it's going on when dissecto gets together, so it was like a fashion show with grandma's hats and fur🤣🤣❤️
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
3
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Jerzy
ace
What a fabulous shot :-) Lucky you
August 14th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So cute
August 14th, 2025
Fisher Family
Lovely fun photos!
Ian
August 14th, 2025
