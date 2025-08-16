Sign up
Previous
Photo 959
Hoyvík
Yes, it turned out 13 good jars of jam from what we made yesterday, and today I had to pick the rhubarb and got good help from Heini.👍😊
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
August 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shots!
August 16th, 2025
