Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 959

Hoyvík

Yes, it turned out 13 good jars of jam from what we made yesterday, and today I had to pick the rhubarb and got good help from Heini.👍😊
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
August 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shots!
August 16th, 2025  
