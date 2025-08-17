Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

A little bit from Hoyvík, now Heini and his family have moved to live with us, they have sold the house and want to buy another bigger house, so it will be nice to have them here for a few months until they find a new home.👍😊
