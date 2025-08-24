Tórshavn

Our lovely running track has been enjoyed by many here, but now we have The Island Games 2027 (also known as the Betri Island Games) will be hosted by the Faroe Islands from July 3–9, 2027. This will be the second time the Faroe Islands has hosted the multi-sport event, with 21st edition featuring athletes from up to 24 islands.

Key Details

Host: The Faroe Islands.

Dates: July 3–9, 2027.

Sports: 14 sports will be included, such as Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Cycling, Football, Gymnastics, Judo, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon, and Volleyball/Beach Volleyball.

so we have to get a whole new track there😊