Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Our lovely running track has been enjoyed by many here, but now we have The Island Games 2027 (also known as the Betri Island Games) will be hosted by the Faroe Islands from July 3–9, 2027. This will be the second time the Faroe Islands has hosted the multi-sport event, with 21st edition featuring athletes from up to 24 islands.
Key Details
Host: The Faroe Islands.
Dates: July 3–9, 2027.
Sports: 14 sports will be included, such as Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Cycling, Football, Gymnastics, Judo, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon, and Volleyball/Beach Volleyball.
so we have to get a whole new track there😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~ ace
Great pov and colour!
August 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This will be an exciting event… a long way off but I’m sure lots of plans in progress. Super colours and pov
August 24th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Wow, interesting PoV.
August 24th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli @beverley365 @nigelrogers
Thanks all, yes it will bee nice to have the games here 👍😊
August 24th, 2025  
