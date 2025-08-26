Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 969

Tórshavn

Tórshavn. Green grass😊👍
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
Those houses with the green grass on their roofs are so charming! Beautiful sky, such a lovely composition and capture.
August 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture & great clouds!
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact