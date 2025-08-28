Sign up
Photo 971
Tórshavn
Yes, there was just one more here today, probably the last one for this year, now that the weather is getting worse here on the lake around the Faroe Islands, with all the strong currents we have here, a nice floating hotel😊
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~
ace
Impressive
August 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wow, that is a big beastie!
August 28th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shots of this huge ship.
August 28th, 2025
