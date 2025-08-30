Sign up
Photo 973
Sandoy
Was on Sandoy today, a small island a little south of Tórshavn, and saw this little house by a small lake.
30th August 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson
ace
It looks very isolated, but a very attractive cottage.
August 30th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
Thanks yes it is👍😊
August 30th, 2025
Fisher Family
An attractive little cottage in a lovely lakeside setting!
Ian
August 30th, 2025
