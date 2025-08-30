Previous
Sandoy by mubbur
Photo 973

Sandoy

Was on Sandoy today, a small island a little south of Tórshavn, and saw this little house by a small lake.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It looks very isolated, but a very attractive cottage.
August 30th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
Thanks yes it is👍😊
August 30th, 2025  
Fisher Family
An attractive little cottage in a lovely lakeside setting!

Ian
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact