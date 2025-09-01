Sign up
Previous
Photo 975
Nomi
Nomi, the middle granddaughter, is a nanny today, and she likes being at home with her grandfather.👍😊
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
3
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
975
photos
78
followers
83
following
968
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st September 2025 1:17pm
Zilli~
ace
Too cute!
September 1st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli
Thanks😊
September 1st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
September 1st, 2025
Thanks😊