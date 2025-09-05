Sign up
Photo 979
Selatræð
took a trip north for some dried sheep meat, then I got a picture of a small village called Selatræð, have a good weekend everyone😊👍
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
2
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
979
photos
79
followers
84
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Beautiful calm capture, gorgeous peace
September 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific skies.
September 5th, 2025
