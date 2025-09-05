Previous
Selatræð by mubbur
Selatræð

took a trip north for some dried sheep meat, then I got a picture of a small village called Selatræð, have a good weekend everyone😊👍
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Beautiful calm capture, gorgeous peace
September 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific skies.
September 5th, 2025  
