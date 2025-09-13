Slaktið

Today was the annual slaughter, it's to show where all our meat comes from, a cow and lamb are slaughtered, then more lambs are grilled and everything to do with lamb and everyone can get taste samples of everything and many bring their finished products so you can try and buy too, it's fantastic to see what you can make out of everything and everyone sees how it's made and that it doesn't just come from a refrigerated counter, so you know you're eating, there was a tourist ship here today too and I talked to someone from Los Angeles who was with him he thought it was fantastic that you could make it that way here, I was completely blown away and tried many of the dishes that were made😊👍