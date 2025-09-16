Previous
Shrimps & Snowcrab by mubbur
Shrimps & Snowcrab

Yes, today was such a lucky day, I got a box of large shrimps weighing 5 kg, and a box of snowcrab weighing 4.5 kg, which was caught in Greenland, it comes from the shipping company I have sailed for for many years.👍😊
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
