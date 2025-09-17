Sign up
Photo 991
Tórshavn
I was just walking around the harbor and saw this boat there, it's far from home, so no one there would have asked where it came from and where it came from.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
5
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
17th September 2025 11:14am
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Jú, hasin báturin er langt heimanífrá!
September 17th, 2025
