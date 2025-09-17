Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 991

Tórshavn

I was just walking around the harbor and saw this boat there, it's far from home, so no one there would have asked where it came from and where it came from.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ole Kristian Valle ace
Jú, hasin báturin er langt heimanífrá!
September 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact