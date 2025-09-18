Previous
Argir by mubbur
Argir

We went for a walk in Argir, a district of Tórshavn, where they had made two fishing ponds that you could put fish and crabs in yourself, and more, that was just the thing for Heini.👍😊
Oli Lindenskov

Óli Lindenskov
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Perfect for Heini
September 18th, 2025  
