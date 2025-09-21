Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 995

Hoyvík

Today was the big baking day, don't know the name in English, it's called klejner in Danish, and it's cooked in palm fat😊👍
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
