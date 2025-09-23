Previous
Old school friends by mubbur
Old school friends

Yes, today we are meeting for a nice coffee chat with old school friends, it's always nice to meet again, but now there were one less of us this time, one has passed away since we last met, but such is life🥲😊
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Shirley ace
A nice series of photos
September 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Always important to connect when you can. Nice shots!
September 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely photos.
September 23rd, 2025  
