Previous
Photo 997
Old school friends
Yes, today we are meeting for a nice coffee chat with old school friends, it's always nice to meet again, but now there were one less of us this time, one has passed away since we last met, but such is life🥲😊
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Shirley
ace
A nice series of photos
September 23rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Always important to connect when you can. Nice shots!
September 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely photos.
September 23rd, 2025
