Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A little city walk with Teddy, very windy here today
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous teddy…. I really like the yellow house… a super collage of your walk.
September 26th, 2025  
