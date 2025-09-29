Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Tórshavn, there is still some grass left here, the new bridge over to Argir can also be seen here, another district in Tórshavn
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks a smart new bridge
September 29th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks yes👍
September 29th, 2025  
