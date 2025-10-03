Previous
Linde from Thurø by mubbur
Photo 1007

Linde from Thurø

Just had a port trip today and saw Linde from Thurø Denmark had arrived in Tórshavn today, it had been in Greenland and came from Iceland now on its way home to Denmark again, good thing it came in here today, storms are promised here tomorrow
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~ ace
Delightful collage
October 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
A very beautiful boat… nice detail to read too. Super photos & collage
October 3rd, 2025  
