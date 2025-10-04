Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
There's a trade fair in the big new hall we got here this year, with everything we could possibly need. We just went there for a walk and saw a little bit of what was on display there.
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
