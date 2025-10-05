Sign up
Photo 1009
Óli confirmed to day 🇫🇴
Today was the big day that Óli was confirmed, there were about 200 people here for a good meal with all the goodies, so Óli was happy and has reached adulthood.😊🇫🇴
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1009
photos
79
followers
84
following
Fisher Family
Congratulations to Óli. So nice to see everyone smartly dressed for the event.
Ian
October 5th, 2025
