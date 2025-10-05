Previous
Óli confirmed to day 🇫🇴

Today was the big day that Óli was confirmed, there were about 200 people here for a good meal with all the goodies, so Óli was happy and has reached adulthood.😊🇫🇴
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
Congratulations to Óli. So nice to see everyone smartly dressed for the event.

Ian
October 5th, 2025  
