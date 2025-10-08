Previous
Sofía on the go by mubbur
Sofía on the go

I was just down at my son's place and Sofía was feeding her lamb, and right after that I had to go up to the fire station to greet someone there and I was allowed to come along.👍😊
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Ahhh wonderfully cute… super photos
October 8th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great day out for a little person!
October 8th, 2025  
