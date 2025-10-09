Previous
Kollafjørður by mubbur
Photo 1013

Kollafjørður

Went on a trip up north to visit a friend, just got this on the way home, very changeable weather here at the moment
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact