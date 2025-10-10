Previous
Svartifossur by mubbur
Svartifossur

Yes, it has been a full storm here last night and day, and lots of rain, was just past Svartafoss in the middle of my favorite spot, and you could see that lots of water was coming down.😊
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
