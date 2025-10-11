Previous
Sandoy by mubbur
Photo 1015

Sandoy

Went on a trip to Sandø, there was a potato festival there today, but it rained so much that we quickly got back from there, it's boring for them so they do everything there😊
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Pretty collage, the sheep are really cool… beautiful work.
October 11th, 2025  
