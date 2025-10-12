Sign up
Previous
Photo 1016
Vestmanna
I was in Vestmanna a little north of where I live for confirmation, and just happened upon this waterfall on the way home.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th October 2025 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful…
October 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful image!
October 12th, 2025
