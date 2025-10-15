Previous
Sheep sausag by mubbur
Sheep sausag

Yes, a sheep was slaughtered today from a farmer here, and I just made two lovely sausage rolls, so there's a little left for some slices of bread.👍😊
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~ ace
Impressive
October 15th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super, looks tasty
October 15th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Lekkurt!
October 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
My grandparents would love this
October 15th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli @casablanca @okvalle @365projectorgchristine
Thanks all yes it is good and better and in the supermarket👍😊
October 15th, 2025  
