Photo 1019
Sheep sausag
Yes, a sheep was slaughtered today from a farmer here, and I just made two lovely sausage rolls, so there's a little left for some slices of bread.👍😊
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~
ace
Impressive
October 15th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super, looks tasty
October 15th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Lekkurt!
October 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
My grandparents would love this
October 15th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli
@casablanca
@okvalle
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks all yes it is good and better and in the supermarket👍😊
October 15th, 2025
Thanks all yes it is good and better and in the supermarket👍😊