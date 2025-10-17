Sign up
Photo 1021
Norrøna
Yes, the journey down to Denmark starts, I'm looking forward to seeing my children and grandchildren for about two weeks, nice weather so it'll probably be a good trip, I'm an old sailor so I can probably handle some bugs on the water 😊👍🇫🇴
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1021
photos
79
followers
85
following
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Brilliant! Have a super time
October 17th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks👍😊
October 17th, 2025
Thanks👍😊