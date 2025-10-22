Sign up
Previous
Photo 1026
75th Birthday🇫🇴
Yes, a lovely day we were in Odense eating good food at a restaurant called Flammen, on the occasion of my 75th birthday today 🇫🇴🎂🇫🇴
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Way to go 75 years😻 happy birthday
October 22nd, 2025
