75th Birthday🇫🇴

Yes, a lovely day we were in Odense eating good food at a restaurant called Flammen, on the occasion of my 75th birthday today 🇫🇴🎂🇫🇴
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Way to go 75 years😻 happy birthday
October 22nd, 2025  
