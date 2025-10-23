Previous
Masseovn by mubbur
Photo 1027

Masseovn

Yes, it's a little colder here today, so my son just started the mass stove tonight, a very smart stove that heats the whole house for several days.
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~ ace
Nothing like a wood stove!
October 23rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Fantastic!
October 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Clever stove… beautiful photos
October 23rd, 2025  
