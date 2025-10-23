Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1027
Masseovn
Yes, it's a little colder here today, so my son just started the mass stove tonight, a very smart stove that heats the whole house for several days.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1027
photos
79
followers
86
following
281% complete
View this month »
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Nothing like a wood stove!
October 23rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Fantastic!
October 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Clever stove… beautiful photos
October 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close