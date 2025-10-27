Previous
Svedal Sveden by mubbur
Svedal Sveden

I've been busy collecting seeds from Stok roses, don't know what it's called in English.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Tey verða kallað hollyhocks á enskum. Vøkru blómur — gott hugskot at savna fræ, so tú kanst fáa tær aftur næsta summar!
October 27th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Takk ja døtturin her hevur samka til mín spentur at prøva um tað veksur heima😊
October 27th, 2025  
