Torups castle by mubbur
Torups castle

Was on a trip here in the area, came by this castle here. It's called Torups Castle, but it was closed when I came by, so didn't go inside, it's not that far from where my daughter lives in Sweden
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
