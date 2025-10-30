Previous
Grindsted. Denmark by mubbur
Grindsted. Denmark

Yes, I drove from Sweden to Denmark again and over to my friend Peder, I'll be here for two days, we're going on a little photo trip here, went and saw some pumpkins, it was fun to see them all there
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
