Vejle. Brande phototrip by mubbur
Vejle. Brande phototrip

Yes, a lovely day with lots of photos, I was in Vejle and saw the new Lego house that was built out in the water, but unfortunately it was closed today so we couldn't get in there, then we were in a town called Brande, and saw a lot of street art that was painted there, it's not easy to show you all the more than 100 photos I got here today, tomorrow the trip goes a little further north to a town called Randers, then afterwards to a town called Hirtshals and I'll stay there until Sunday and take the ferry home again😊👍
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Wow, hetta var flott!
October 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Such wonderful images, Oli!
October 31st, 2025  
