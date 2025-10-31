Vejle. Brande phototrip

Yes, a lovely day with lots of photos, I was in Vejle and saw the new Lego house that was built out in the water, but unfortunately it was closed today so we couldn't get in there, then we were in a town called Brande, and saw a lot of street art that was painted there, it's not easy to show you all the more than 100 photos I got here today, tomorrow the trip goes a little further north to a town called Randers, then afterwards to a town called Hirtshals and I'll stay there until Sunday and take the ferry home again😊👍