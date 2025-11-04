Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 1039

Hoyvík

Home sweet home, yes, we were home again, but here it is stormy and raining, and my little friend Teddy was happy to see me again and had to go for a walk right away, and the rest of the family was also happy to have me home again😊
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact