Photo 1039
Hoyvík
Home sweet home, yes, we were home again, but here it is stormy and raining, and my little friend Teddy was happy to see me again and had to go for a walk right away, and the rest of the family was also happy to have me home again😊
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
