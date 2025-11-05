Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Tórshavn today better weather here today so it's nice, a little down from the harbor where our wooden ships are moored for the winter
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~ ace
Lovely peaceful town!
November 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful collage, love the sculpture and so thankful we don’t have to do laundry like that anymore. You can leave wooden ships in the water over winter?
November 5th, 2025  
