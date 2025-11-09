Previous
Vagar airport by mubbur
Photo 1044

Vagar airport

On my way to Copenhagen from Vagar airport, going to the hospital for a few days due to problems with my lungs, hope they can figure out what's wrong 🥲😊
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh no I will be praying for you
November 9th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks❤️😊
November 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wishing you well.
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact