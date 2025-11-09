Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1044
Vagar airport
On my way to Copenhagen from Vagar airport, going to the hospital for a few days due to problems with my lungs, hope they can figure out what's wrong 🥲😊
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1044
photos
79
followers
86
following
286% complete
View this month »
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th November 2025 8:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh no I will be praying for you
November 9th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks❤️😊
November 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wishing you well.
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Thanks❤️😊