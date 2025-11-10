Previous
København by mubbur
København

Yes, the first day has passed with the big check at the hospital, I just had a walk afterwards, a walk at the fish market as it is called here, now it has nothing to do with fish 😊
10th November 2025

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dorothy ace
Glad the first day is over at hospital.
Is that sculpture a school of fish?
November 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Good to read… take it easy. Looks like a sculpture of a sardine run…. Fun
November 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wishing you well and that they can help your lung problem.
November 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Sounds like a full day. I hope your medical issues can get addressed.
November 10th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@illinilass @beverley365 @casablanca @ljmanning
Thanks all yes it wass a good day, now wating fore to day fore more info💪😊
November 10th, 2025  
