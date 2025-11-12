Sign up
Photo 1047
Copenhagen
Yes, a little trip today, tomorrow is the big day at the hospital, it will be good to get it over with, then we'll see if everything goes well and we can come home again on Friday 😊💪👍
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely shot of the unusual architecture.
Wishing you all the best for tomorrow 🙏
November 12th, 2025
Wishing you all the best for tomorrow 🙏