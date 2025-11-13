Previous
Gentofte hospital. Kbh by mubbur
Photo 1048

Gentofte hospital. Kbh

Hi everyone who has been following me, everything has gone well after the binocular surgery, and I will be able to go home again tomorrow, thank you all for the good wishes😊
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glad to hear it went well. All the best for your recovery and journey home.
November 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I am so happy to hear such wonderful news, You are truly blessed
November 13th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Speedy recovery, Oli!
November 13th, 2025  
