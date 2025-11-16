Sign up
Photo 1051
Hoyvík/Tórshavn
A lovely trip to the ducks, to feed them, then down to granddaughter Sofía to feed the sheep too and all the children love to be part of all this, it's great that you have the opportunity to do all this😊👍
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
1
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1051
photos
79
followers
86
following
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Zilli~
ace
Having lots of memorable moments! Priceless!
November 16th, 2025
