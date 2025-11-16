Previous
Hoyvík/Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 1051

Hoyvík/Tórshavn

A lovely trip to the ducks, to feed them, then down to granddaughter Sofía to feed the sheep too and all the children love to be part of all this, it's great that you have the opportunity to do all this😊👍
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Having lots of memorable moments! Priceless!
November 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact